UK sanctions Iranian officials for 'brutal repression' of its people

Britain announced a fresh round of sanctions on Iranian officials on Monday, condemning the violence the country's authorities are inflicting on its people, including the execution of dual British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.

The sanctions included an asset freeze on Iranian deputy prosecutor general Ahmad Fazelian, who the British foreign office said was responsible for an unfair judicial system that used the death penalty for political purposes.

Others sanctioned include Kiyumars Heidari, commander in chief of Iran's ground forces; Hossein Nejat, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; the Basij Resistance Force and its deputy commander, Salar Abnoush.

The Basij Cooperative Foundation, linked to the Basij militia, and Qasem Rezaei, deputy commander of Iran's law enforcement forces, were also sanctioned.

"Those sanctioned today, from the judicial figures using the death penalty for political ends to the thugs beating protestors on the streets, are at the heart of the regime's brutal repression of the Iranian people," British foreign minister James Cleverly said.

"The UK and our partners have sent a clear message through these sanctions that there will be no hiding place for those guilty of the worst human rights violations."