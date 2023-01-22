Zelensky marks Unity Day, says he is sure Ukraine will win the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the public as the nation marks Unity Day, saying he is confident of victory.



Russia's attack on February 24 led to a "new revival of our Ukrainian unity," he said in an emotional video.



Millions of people in Ukraine are standing together today to defend their country, he said, and also highlighted historical sites in different regions of Ukraine.



"Each region protects the other," Zelensky said. "And all of us together are defending Kiev. And all of us together defend Kharkiv. And all of us together are liberating Kherson."



The city of Kherson is under Ukrainian control, but most of the area of the same name is occupied by Russian troops. "And we will win. Together. And all of Ukraine will hear the sounds of victory," said Zelensky.



He again said the whole of Ukraine would be liberated, including Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.



The country celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Unity on January 22, marking the proclamation of the 1919 Act of Unification between the Ukrainian People's Republic and the West Ukrainian People's Republic.