US PRESIDENT JOE BIDENS CHIEF OF STAFF EXPECTED TO STEP DOWN

Ron Klain, US President Joe Biden's chief of staff, plans to step down, local media reported.



Klain will leave his post in the coming weeks, the New York Times and CNN reported Saturday.



There was initially no information on a successor. Biden appointed Klain at the beginning of his term two years ago.



CNN said Klain was likely to step down after Biden's State of the Union address on February 7.



According to the New York Times, Klain has been talking to colleagues about his retirement since the US midterm elections in November.



The 61-year-old Klain is considered a long-time confidant of Biden.



He advised Biden at the beginning of his time as vice president under Barack Obama and worked for the Democrats when Biden was still in the Senate.



Klain's departure comes at a difficult time for the administration, with an investigation underway into Biden's handling of classified information.



