'Nothing excluded,' Macron says on heavy tanks for Ukraine

President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that France was still studying the possibility of delivering French-made Leclerc heavy tanks to Ukraine.

"As for the Leclercs, I have asked the defence ministry to work on it. Nothing is excluded," he said, but stressed that any effort to dispatch the hardware to help repel the Russian invasion should be decided and coordinated "collectively" with allies including Germany.

Responding to a question on whether or not Germany would approve sending much-requested Leopard 2 combat tanks to the war-torn country, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the country had always in the past acted "in close coordination with our friends and allies".