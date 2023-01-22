NEW ZEALANDS NEXT LEADERS CONFIRMED AS PRIME MINISTER ARDERN RESIGNS

New Zealand will be led by a new team of two, with Chris Hipkins confirmed as the new prime minister on Sunday.



Outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her surprise resignation on Thursday.



Hipkins, the sole nominee for the position, will be sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday, he told a media conference on Sunday.



His deputy will be Carmel Sepuloni, the country's first Pasifika person to hold the position. She takes over from finance minister Grant Robertson.



Sepuloni entered Parliament in 2008, becoming New Zealand's first lawmaker of Tongan descent.



"I want to acknowledge the significance of this for our Pasifika community. I am proudly Samoan, Tongan, and New Zealand European, and represent generations of New Zealanders with mixed heritage," she said.



"I have received so many humbling messages about another glass ceiling being smashed."



Sepuloni said it was "huge honour and privilege" to be offered the role.



Kelvin Davis will remain as Labour Party deputy leader.



Hipkins will be prime minister leading up to the country's general election, set for October 14.



Ardern's last event as prime minister will be the annual Rātana celebrations - a Māori religious movement which, in the late 1920s, also became a major political movement - on Tuesday.