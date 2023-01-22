Moscow will struggle to find enough people, equipment to expand army

Moscow has announced it is planning to expand its armed forces, but it is likely to struggle to find the material and staff it needs, in the view of British analysts who are monitoring the war.



The comments refer to an announcement made recently by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu that troop numbers are to increase from 1.15 million to 1.5 million, among other measures.



"Shoigu's plans signal that the Russian leadership highly likely assesses that an enhanced conventional military threat will endure for many years beyond the current Ukraine war. However, Russia will highly likely struggle to staff and equip the planned expansion," British military analysts said on Twitter.



Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The Ukrainians have since fought back fiercely with the help of Western arms, handing Russia numerous military setbacks and exposing many shortcomings in the Russian military.



The British Ministry of Defence has been publishing updates on the war since Russia's full-scale invasion began. The aim is to counter the Russian narrative. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign.



