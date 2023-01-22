Macron calls for France and Germany to shape Europe as Scholz visits

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for Germany and France to move forward in shaping the future of Europe, during a Franco-German meeting to pay tribute to 60 years of Élysée Treaty which signified Franco-German reconciliation.



"There is immense work ahead of us to achieve our goal of a more sovereign, democratic and united Europe," Macron said at a ceremony of the two countries' parliaments on Sunday.



Because Germany and France had paved the way for reconciliation, both countries must now together be pioneers in the re-foundation and strengthening of Europe, he said at the Paris ceremony.



Macron said this would involve a future environmentally friendly energy supply, investments in ecological change, greater independence in the supply of raw materials, and also questions of defence.



What is needed is an ambitious European industrial strategy that protects production in Europe, as well as a "Made in Europe 2030" strategy to enable Europe to be a pioneer in future technologies and artificial intelligence, he said.



Joint pioneering work was needed for an EU capable of establishing itself as an independent geopolitical power.



"For a Frenchman to talk about Germany is to talk about a part of himself," Macron said, describing the special bond between the two countries. "Two souls in one breast, that's what we are."



His comments came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz thanked France for its friendship during the ceremony.



"Thank you, Mr President - thank you from the bottom of my heart," Scholz said, speaking in French as he addressed Macron.



Scholz also spoke to the public. "Thank you, our French brothers and sisters, for your friendship," he said.



Scholz stressed the need for a sovereign Europe, saying both nations were working towards this together.



He said they were "joining forces where nation states alone have lost assertiveness - in safeguarding our values in the world, in protecting our democracy against authoritarian forces. But also in the competition for modern technologies, in securing raw materials, in energy supply or in space travel."



Earlier, the president of the German parliament, or Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, praised the Franco-German friendship and unity of Europe against the backdrop of Russia's war on Ukraine.



Not long ago, "peace seemed to be a matter of course, especially for the younger generation," she said at a ceremony in Paris marking the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty.



People have been dying in Europe for almost a year in a criminal war, Bas said. She promised Ukraine support for reconstruction and the path towards accession into the European Union.



From the first moment of the war, she said, Europe had shown overwhelming solidarity with Ukraine, also in its own interest. "This is about the security of our continent," and about values such as freedom, the rule of law and democracy, Bas said.



She also called for cohesion within Europe. "Only if Europe is strong at home can we assert our values internationally," she said.



Geopolitical upheaval, climate change, economic challenges and migration all demand joint responses. "Our partnership plays a key role in tackling the great tasks of our time," Bas said of the Franco-German relationship.



Meanwhile the president of the French National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, warned of new dangers from nationalism and expansionism.



She said it was up to the youth to continue the legacy of the friendship between the two countries sealed 60 years ago. "It is the Franco-German youth who will change the world."



Scholz, Macron and their respective cabinets were meeting for joint ministerial discussions that were expected to focus on the economy and energy, security and defence, and European policy.



They were also celebrating the Élysée Treaty that sealed the friendship of the formerly hostile countries 18 years after the end of World War II.



The meeting of the Council of Ministers was originally planned for October, but it was surprisingly cancelled, prompting concerns over a faltering of the Franco-German axis in Europe.



Both sides have since emphasized their common ground and close cooperation.



The 23rd ministerial meeting is the first direct encounter of this kind between the two governments since 2019, following the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.



