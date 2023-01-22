Italy and France plan to deliver Samp/T air defence system to Ukraine

Rome and Paris plan to provide Ukraine with the Samp/T air defence system, according to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.



"In cooperation with France, we are in the process of finalizing the delivery of Samp/T," Tajani told the newspaper Corriere della Sera.



Samp/T is an air defence system jointly developed by France and Italy since the early 2000s. It is considered flexible and effective for defence against aircraft and missiles.



Tajani spoke of "other measures that we are working on secretly" and also reported that the five aid packages from Rome for Kiev that have been decided so far were worth around €1 billion ($1.087 billion).