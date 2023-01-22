ISRAELS ENVOY TO CANADA RESIGNS IN RESPONSE TO NETANYAHU’S GOVERNMENT POLICIES

Israel's envoy to Canada, previously appointed by former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, said Saturday he would resign this summer because of incompatibility with policies of the new government.

Ronen Hoffman wrote in his resignation letter that he cannot continue in light of the policies of the new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accepted Hoffman's resignation after he sent a statement claiming that he could no longer continue and since it is a political appointment.

Israel's Ambassador to Paris Yael German resigned Dec. 29 when the Netanyahu government received a vote of confidence from parliament.