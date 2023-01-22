Former British PM Johnson meets with Ukrainian leader Zelensky in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during his visit to Kyiv.

Zelensky, in a statement on his Telegram account, stated that he met with Former British Prime Minister Johnson.

Emphasizing that Johnson is a friend of Ukraine, Zelensky said, "I say 'Welcome to Kyiv' to Boris Johnson, the true friend of Ukraine. Boris, thank you for your support." used the phrase.

On social media, it was reported that Johnson visited the city of Borodyanka, which is connected to the Kyiv region and bears the scars of the war.