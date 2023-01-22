Egyptian president, Italian foreign minister discuss regional issues

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday met with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Cairo and discussed regional and global issues.



According to a written statement from the Egyptian presidency, Sisi appreciated the "close historical relations" between the two countries and underlined the importance of advancing these relations.

Tajani, for his part, expressed his country's desire to further develop bilateral relations as well as existing coordination on regional issues of common interest.



Joint cooperation in various fields, including industry, energy security and agriculture as well as the fight against illegal migration and terrorism, were discussed in the meeting.