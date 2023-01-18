News World Putin to declare treaties with Council of Europe legally terminated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward a draft bill to terminate the country's agreements with the Council of Europe (CoE).

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to have the termination of treaties with the Council of Europe enshrined in law.



This concerns the European Convention on Human Rights, the European Convention on the Suppression of Terrorism and the European Social Charter, among others.



This is the result of a bill that Putin introduced into parliament on Tuesday. The passing of the bill is considered a formality.



Last week it emerged that Putin had submitted a bill denouncing the Council of Europe's Criminal Law Convention on Corruption to Russia's Duma and that he intended to terminate Moscow's full membership of the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO), which monitors the convention's implementation.



The European Convention on Human Rights also formally ceased to apply to Russia in September. Russia pre-emptively withdrew from the Council of Europe after the Strasbourg-based rights body said the country faced expulsion for its war against Ukraine.



However, several thousand cases against Russia are still pending at the court. They were filed before Russia was formally excluded and must therefore be examined by the court.



According to the convention, Russia is still contractually bound to implement the judgements of these remaining lawsuits. Moscow has already said that it would not comply.



The Council of Europe, the Human Rights Convention and the court are independent of the EU.















