MOSCOW UNDERSTANDS TÜRKIYES CONCERNS OVER YPG/PKK IN SYRIA: LAVROV

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow understood Türkiye's concerns about what Ankara regards as dangerous YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria.

Defence officials from Türkiye, Syria and Russia held talks at the end of last year in an effort to normalise relations between Ankara and Damascus after years of war in the Middle Eastern country.

Russia has been a key backer of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, while Ankara has backed opposition groups fighting against Assad in the civil war.



























