Human remains found in waste water pipe near Lyon

Human remains have been found in the plumbing system of a residential building near Lyon.



French media reported on Wednesday that a man had been taken into custody in connection with the case.



According to the reports, the public prosecutor's office had opened an investigation for intentional homicide.



It was also reported that a plumber had come across clothing and body parts in the pipe during work carried out on Tuesday evening.



Le Parisien newspaper reported the owner of the apartment building had called the company to repair a blocked pipe.



Broadcaster France Info wrote that the police had also found a chainsaw with blood on it and other body parts.



