Anti-government protests continue in Peru amid state of emergency

A police officer pushes a journalist during a protest against the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Lima on January 17, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Protesters around Peru continued to arrive in the nation's capital on Tuesday to demonstrate against President Dina Boluarte and demand that the government immediately hold elections.

Thousands of demonstrators, mostly from southern areas of the country, have gathered in Lima in recent days to join widespread protests that began on Dec. 7 when former President Pedro Castillo was ousted and arrested after he attempted to dissolve Congress and rule by decree in an effort to avoid impeachment over allegations of corruption.

Demonstrators have set up barricades on roads to block some of the most important highways in the country. There are more than 100 roads where traffic is blocked, which has led to long queues of vehicles.

The Peruvian police cleared several stretches of the Pan-American Highway Tuesday interrupted by demonstrators in the north of the country, as well as the Interoceanic Highway in the Amazonian region.

The government on Sunday declared a state of emergency for 30 days in some regions, including Lima, which authorizes the army to intervene to maintain order.

Boluarte asked the demonstrators to protest in peace and said she would hold talks with them when they arrive in Lima.

"I invite you to come to Lima in peace. We open our hands and hearts to you so that you can peacefully express your demands," she said. I will be waiting for you at the presidential palace so that we can talk about the social agendas you have," she added.

So far, 50 people have lost their lives since the protests began in December. Forty-one civilians died in confrontations, eight in traffic accidents and events related to blockades, and one police officer was burned after being attacked by a mob, according to a report of the Ombudsman's Office.