Three skiers injured after 10 swept away by avalanche in Austria

Ten skiers were swept away by an avalanche near the village of Lech in Austria's westernmost state of Vorarlberg, and three of them were injured, the regional police headquarters said on Sunday evening.



Two of the winter sports enthusiasts suffered serious injuries, the police said.



According to the police, the group of 10 was heading towards the mountain peak known as Juppenspitze with a 33-year-old ski guide. Suddenly, a slab avalanche broke loose, taking 10 of the skiers with it.



Three of the athletes were able to get out of the avalanche themselves, the others were not buried because of the small amount of snow - some were also wearing special backpacks with avalanche airbags.



Four people were injured at Christmas in an avalanche accident close by on the Arlberg massif.