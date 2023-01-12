YPG/PKK supporters gather in Stockholm to provoke Türkiye by hanging puppet likened to Erdoğan

Supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group in Sweden continued their provocations against Türkiye on Thursday.

Terror supporters gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hung a puppet -- likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan -- by the feet on a pole in front of the building and shared video footage of this moment on social media.

Video footage posted later on a social media account affiliated with the terror group showed that threats targeting Türkiye and Erdoğan were made with Turkish subtitles.

There were insulting comments under the post, in which it was stated that there would be a show of charity for NATO on Jan. 21 in Stockholm, also drew attention.

On Nov. 21, 2022, supporters of the PKK terror group projected images containing terrorist organization propaganda, insulting Turkish President Erdoğan to the chancellery of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

Sweden's Ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrstrom was later summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and condemned.