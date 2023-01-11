 Contact Us
News World UK, Japan open territory to each other's military with 'landmark deal'

UK, Japan open territory to each other's military with 'landmark deal'

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published January 11,2023
Subscribe
UK, JAPAN OPEN TERRITORY TO EACH OTHERS MILITARY WITH LANDMARK DEAL
Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, shake hands after signing a defence agreement at the Tower of London on January 11, 2023 in London, England. (REUTERS)

The UK and Japan signed a "landmark agreement" on Wednesday, allowing them to deploy military forces on each another's territory.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida signed the "UK-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement" (RAA) at the Tower of London.

The UK government said in a statement that the accord was "the most significant defence agreement between the two countries in more than a century."

"The UK will be the first European country to have a Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan," added the statement.

It noted that the agreement would also reinforce the UK's "unwavering commitment" to ensuring the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.