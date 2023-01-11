UK, JAPAN OPEN TERRITORY TO EACH OTHERS MILITARY WITH LANDMARK DEAL

The UK and Japan signed a "landmark agreement" on Wednesday, allowing them to deploy military forces on each another's territory.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida signed the "UK-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement" (RAA) at the Tower of London.
The UK government said in a statement that the accord was "the most significant defence agreement between the two countries in more than a century."
"The UK will be the first European country to have a Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan," added the statement.
It noted that the agreement would also reinforce the UK's "unwavering commitment" to ensuring the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.