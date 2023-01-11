Türkiye, Azerbaijan discuss ties, Organization of Turkic States

The foreign ministers of Türkiye and Azerbaijan discussed bilateral relations in a phone call on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Jeyhun Bayramov also spoke about the Organization of Turkic States, the statement added.

Formed in 2009, the Organization of Turkic States aims to promote cooperation among Turkic-speaking states. It consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan as member countries, while Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have an observer status.