Global air travel at 75.3% of pre-pandemic level in November 2022

An Air France Airbus A319 aircraft takes off at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Roissy-en-France, France March 16, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

The recovery in air travel continued in November 2022, with global air traffic reaching 75.3% of the pre-pandemic level, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Air traffic-measured in revenue passenger kilometers, or RPKs-rose 41.3% year-on-year in November, IATA data showed.

"Traffic results in November reinforce that consumers are thoroughly enjoying the freedom to travel," Willie Walsh, IATA's director general, said in a statement on Monday.

International traffic surged 85.2% compared November 2021, with RPKs reaching 73.7% of the November 2019 level, according to IATA.

While all regions showed improvements compared to the previous year, Asia-Pacific posted the strongest year-on-year hike of 373.9% in November.

"Domestic traffic for November 2022 was up 3.4% compared to November 2021 with travel restrictions in China continuing to dampen the global result. Total November 2022 domestic traffic was at 77.7% of the November 2019 level," read the report.

Separate IATA data showed that demand for air cargo-measured in cargo ton-kilometers-fell 13.7% on an annual basis in November.

Capacity contracted for the second month in a row, down 1.9% from the previous year.