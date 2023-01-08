Ukraine places dozens of Russian artists on sanctions list

Ukraine has placed dozens of Russian artists and other public figures on a sanctions list, including boldfaced names from the world of opera, film and pop music.



One of the best-known names in the decree published on Saturday by the Office of the president of Ukraine is that of Vienna-based opera singer Anna Netrebko, who has come under fire for being too close to the Kremlin and too uncritical of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Netrebko and 118 other people - including three Ukrainian nationals - will have any assets in Ukraine frozen. The sanctions list also includes Russian pop star Philipp Kirkorov and actor and director Nikita Mikhalkov, winner of awards from film festivals such as Cannes and Venice.



Ukrainian media also reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky revoked the citizenship of 13 clergy members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church at the end of December. It was not initially known exactly who the individuals were.



The Ukrainian Orthodox Church has traditionally had close ties with Russia and only broke away completely from Moscow after the Russian invasion began last February. The leadership in Kiev sees the church's links to Russia as a threat to the country's security.