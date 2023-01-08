News World Sabotage to blame for gas explosion in Luhansk - authorities

A gas pipeline explosion in Luhansk in eastern Ukraine was the work of saboteurs, the authorities in the Russian-controlled region believe.



The blowing up of the natural gas pipeline of 300-millimetre diameter at a river crossing has cut supply to 13,315 customers in nine towns and villages, the civil authority said on Sunday. Temperatures in the region are currently below freezing.



The explosion took place late on Saturday. Fire crews were able to douse the resulting blaze only early on Sunday. No casualties were reported.



Over recent weeks, Russian forces have repeatedly attacked Ukrainian infrastructure, targeting power stations and other energy infrastructure.





