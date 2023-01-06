Biden signs condolence book for ex-pope Benedict XVI

US President Joe Biden on Thursday visited the Vatican embassy in Washington and signed a book of condolences for former pope Benedict XVI who died over the weekend.

"Together with Roman Catholics across the United States, I join in mourning the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict," Biden wrote, according to the White House.

"He was a brilliant scholar and truly Holy Man," Biden added.

A lifelong Roman Catholic himself, Biden noted that he had visited the Vatican during Benedict's papacy from 2005 to 2013.

"I will always cherish our time together at the Vatican when he was Pope discussing Catholic theology," Biden added in his note. "He was a great theologian and I learned much in a few hours."