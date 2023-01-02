Ukrainian president says Kyiv will ‘endure’ no matter what Moscow plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that his country will "endure" through the war despite Russia's plans against Kyiv.

"No matter what the occupiers plan, we know one thing about ourselves: we will endure. For sure. We will drive them out. No doubts about that," Zelenskyy said in a message on Telegram.

Zelenskyy further said that Russia "will face punishment for this terrible war."

The Ukrainian leader's statement came amid drone strikes in the capital Kyiv, as well as the several regions including Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Chernihiv, earlier in the day.

The Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram that at least 22 drones were shot down over the city.