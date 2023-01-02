Russian kamikaze drone attacks deliberately at night, expert says

Russian attacks with so-called kamikaze drones on targets in Ukraine are deliberately carried out at night and along the Dnipro river, according to an expert.



"Logically, not everything is visible in the sky at night," Colonel Vladislav Zelesnyov told the Ukrainian news agency RBK-Ukraina on Monday.



The flight path from the south along the Dnipro was also chosen to avoid Ukrainian air defences where possible, he said.



Russian forces have recently launched waves of kamikaze drones, which swoop vertically on their targets, targeting Ukraine's cities several nights in a row. Most of the Iranian-made Shah drones were shot down by air defences, but falling debris caused considerable damage.