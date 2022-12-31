Former Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at age of 95: Vatican

Former Pope Benedict died on Saturday in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, a spokesman for the Holy See said.



"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI , passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible," the spokesman said in a written statement.



Alarm over Benedict's health was raised on Wednesday, when Pope Francis described him as "very sick" and called for prayers. Francis also visited his predecessor.



The Vatican has been vague about what ailed Benedict, saying only that his worsening health was due to his advanced age.



Benedict resigned on February 28, 2013, the first pope in centuries to take such action, justifying the move with his age and failing health. That cleared the way for the election of his Argentinian successor. Since then, Benedict has lived in relative seclusion at the monastery on Vatican grounds.