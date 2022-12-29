Russian tourists flock to Türkiye to celebrate New Year season

Türkiye remains the hottest holiday destination for Russians during the New Year period, Russia's state news agency reported Thursday.

Citing local travel site, Kupibilet, Ria Novosti reported that Russian nationals mostly preferred Türkiye for their holiday during the New Year season, noting that the country's share in ticket sales had exceeded 28%.

Armenia is second with a share of 16%, followed by Israel and Azerbaijan with 7% each.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Türkiye hosted 42.16 million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of 2022, including 4.94 million Russians, second only to Germans.