NY governor warns deadly 'blizzard of the century' far from over

A winter storm that has killed at least 25 people in western New York was dubbed the "blizzard of the century" Monday by the state's governor, who warned the dangerous snow, wind and frigid temperatures were far from over.

"Certainly it is the blizzard of the century," Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters, adding it was "way too early to say this is at its completion," with more snow forecast for Monday and some communities getting inundated with more than three feet (one meter) of new snow overnight.