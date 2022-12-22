Germany considers more weapons for Ukraine after US sending Patriots

Germany will consider what further weaponry it can deliver to Ukraine to counter Russian attacks, following the decision by the United States to provide a Patriot air defence system, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says.



"Following on from the Patriot delivery, we will look at what we could supply in addition, as we know that these air defence systems save lives," Baerbock said in Berlin.



Germany also has Patriots and recently offered them to Poland along with German troops to operate them. At the time, it said they could not be sent to Ukraine, as German troops could not be stationed on Ukrainian territory and Ukrainians would require intensive training to use them.



Germany has sent a new Iris-T air defence system capable of protecting an entire city.



