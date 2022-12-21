Ukraine says 7 civilians found in mass grave in southern Kherson region

The bodies of seven civilians were found in a mass grave in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, the nation's defense minister said on Wednesday.

"On November 30, in the village of Pravdyne (in Kherson region), a mass burial of victims … was discovered: seven civilians, including a teenage girl," Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter.

He also said the bodies of more than 500 civilians, including children, were discovered in the Kharkiv region alone, with search operations still ongoing.

As of Monday, civilian casualties in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war reached 17,595, including 6,826 deaths and 10,769 injuries, according to the UN figures.