Türkiye will continue to do its part on migration: Minister

Türkiye will continue to do its part on the issue of migration, the country's interior minister said on Sunday.

"Migration has not ruined any country. On the contrary, it has enriched them ... We are doing our part and will continue to do so," Süleyman Soylu said at an event held in the capital Ankara to mark International Migrants Day, observed globally on Dec. 18.

Every single migration is a story, said Soylu, adding: "We must show the world that money, power, and wealth are not everything."

As long as they are in Türkiye, our institutions will do their best to ensure that migrants are facilitated in adapting to our customs, rules, and laws, the minister added.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution in their countries.

It already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent an influx of migrants.