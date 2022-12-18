Türkiye, Germany, Greece hold talks in Brussels

Türkiye, Germany, and Greece on Friday held talks in Brussels to revitalize the communication channels between Ankara and Athens.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, German Chancellery Foreign and Security Policy Adviser Jens Ploetner, and Greek Prime Ministry Diplomatic Office Director Anna-Maria Boura attended the meeting.

No further information was released about the meeting.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under the treaty obligations. It says that such moves frustrate its good-faith efforts for peace.