RUSSIAS AVANGARD HYPERSONIC MISSILE REGIMENT GOES ON COMBAT DUTY

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a regiment with an intercontinental hypersonic "Avangard" missile system has entered combat duty in the Orenburg region.

In the statement made by the Russian Ministry of Defense, it was reminded that Saturday was Strategic Missile Forces Day in Russia.

The statement, which stated that a regiment equipped with intercontinental ballistic "Yars" missile in the Tver region assumed combat duty yesterday, said that "Today, another regiment equipped with Avangard missile system in the Yasnenskiy missile area taking duty was a real gift for our professional day."

In the statement, it was emphasized that the missile system with a hypersonic unit will increase the combat capabilities of the Strategic Missile Forces.

Putin described Avangard as "invincible"

It is claimed that the Avangard intercontinental missile is not intercepted by the defense systems of the enemy countries and can easily defeat the air defense systems.

It is stated that the missile with a hypersonic head can increase the speed of sound 20 times, in addition to its superior maneuverability, it can fly at an altitude of 9 kilometers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the Avangard as "invincible" in 2018, as with some new strategic weapons.