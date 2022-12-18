Russian state television speaks of important announcement by Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a major announcement at a Defence Ministry meeting next week, according to Russian state media.



"We are waiting for important statements," Pavel Sarubin, host of the programme "Moscow.Kremlin.Putin," told state broadcaster WGTRK on Sunday.



According to the programme, Putin will chair an annual expanded meeting of the Defence Ministry. An exact date for the meeting is not yet known.



However, Putin is expected in Minsk on Monday for talks with Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko.



At a government meeting last week, Putin leader had already demanded that armament plans be adjusted.



It is considered possible that he will continue to push the conversion of his own economy to a war economy, as his own troops continue to have problems with supplies in the course of the war on Ukraine.



Because of the continuing difficulties in the war, Putin has largely avoided the subject in recent weeks and has also cancelled his traditional annual press conference shortly before Christmas.