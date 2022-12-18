Russian defence minister visits military stations in Ukraine

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited the Russian military's positions in Ukraine, according to officials.



"The head of the Russian military authority has flown off the stationing areas of the armed forces and visited the front-line positions of the Russian units in the area of the special military operation," the defence ministry announced on its Telegram channel on Sunday.



Russia officially calls the war against Ukraine a "special military operation." The text is underpinned by a video showing Shoigu in a helicopter.



The report goes on to say that Shoigu listened to the reports of the commanders and spoke with ordinary soldiers. He also thanked them for their "exemplary performance of duty."



The main topic of the visit was the supply of the armed forces. After the partial mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin in September, many recruits had complained that they had been sent into Russia's war against Ukraine inadequately equipped and trained.