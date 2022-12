A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit southern Türkiye on Sunday, according to the nation's disaster management agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the earthquake struck the Kirikhan district of Hatay province at 9.13 p.m. (0013 GMT).

It was measured at a depth of 11.67 kilometers (7.25 miles), according to AFAD.

There are no reports of casualties or major damage so far.