Support for sanctions against Russia weak among Greeks: Survey

Support for economic sanctions and EU policies, in general, is weak among Greeks, according to a recent survey, local media reported Friday.

Just 48% of Greeks support EU policies against Russia, imposed in response to Moscow's ongoing attacks against Ukraine, said the Kathimerini newspaper, citing an Eurobarometer poll conducted in the fall.

While around 73% of EU citizens support the bloc's position, Greeks, along with Slovakians and Bulgarians, are the least supportive nations of the tough stance against Russia, it added.

The newspaper said 46% of Greeks, the lowest in the EU, approve of economic, humanitarian, and military aid to Ukraine.

The highest support rates for the continuation of aid to Ukraine and harsh policies against Russia are in Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark, all above 90%, according to the survey.

It is noteworthy that Greece also records one of the highest percentages, 30%, of citizens who consider their country do not benefit from participation in the bloc.



