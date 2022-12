Pope Francis decided Friday to return the three archeological remains of the Parthenon temple in Athens.

The Vatican said the pope decided to return the remains which have been in the Vatican Museum collection to the Archbishop of Greece "as a concrete sign of a sincere desire to continue on the ecumenical journey of witness to the truth."

Vatican Radio reported that the marble fragments of the Parthenon's decorative sculptures arrived in Rome by unknown means in the 19th century.