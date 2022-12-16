Türkiye contributing to resolution of regional crises, global conflicts

Türkiye continues to contribute to resolving regional crises and global conflicts, the country's communications director said on Friday.

Speaking at the Türkiye National Branding Forum, Fahrettin Altun said: "Our world is going through serious tests and serious challenges today. Türkiye, which has successfully overcome these global tests, also contributes to the solution of regional crises and global conflicts."

In the era of global uncertainty, Türkiye not only stands out as "an island of stability, but also contributes to world peace as a stabilizing power," Altun added.

We are proud to serve hope all over the world with Ankara's mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war and the grain deal reached for the solution to the food crisis," he added.

With its principled foreign policy, Ankara has become the hub for global peace and stability, he said, adding that the "models of Türkiye, which we have built from diplomacy to humanitarian aid, from health to the environment, have set an example to the world today."

With its strong steps taken, Türkiye is a regional power, and a global player, he said, adding that as the Communications Directorate, "we carry out our activities to transform this power of our country into a reputable and reliable brand and to make it sustainable."

Türkiye's "biggest and most powerful brand" is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said, adding that they are striving to make the Turkish communication model an exemplary initiative for the world.

The directorate is working with all our strength to contribute to the building of a "more livable future with the peaceful and sustainable policies carried out by Türkiye" on a global scale, he said.

Also, we coordinate the necessary activities to strengthen the Turkish brand and increase its recognition abroad, he said.

The Türkiye Nation Branding Forum is being held by Türkiye's Communications Directorate in Istanbul on Dec. 16-17.

Also, 44 panelists from public and private sector representatives and media professionals are attending the forum.

Organized on an international scale and a first in Türkiye, the forum aims to bring together national branding coordinators from different countries, senior officials from the organizations that guide the national brand indexes, and EXPO representatives.



