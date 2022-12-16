Explosion wounds 8 police officers in Türkiye

A car parked on a roadside exploded in southeastern Türkiye just as a bus transporting police officers was passing by, wounding eight police officers and one civilian.

Emergency teams and additional police personnel have reportedly been deployed to the scene in Diyarbakir province.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter that two suspects with alleged ties to the explosion have been arrested.

Seven of the injured were discharged from hospital. Others are under medical observation and their condition is not critical, Diyarbakir Governor Ali İhsan Su told reporters.

"We arrested the person who rented the car, brought it here, and detonated it, and the person who drove the taxi after the incident in the Lice district of Diyarbakir," Su said.