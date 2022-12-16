Egypt discovers huge natural gas reserve in Mediterranean

Egypt has discovered a large natural gas reserve in the Nargis block in the eastern Mediterranean, according to local media on Thursday.

Evaluation is still ongoing to determine the gas field's reserves, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla was quoted in the Al-Ahram newspaper.

The recent move is the most significant finding after the discovery made in the Zohr gas field seven years ago, El Molla said in a briefing to a parliamentary committee.

The Italian energy company Eni discovered natural gas in the Zohr region off the coast of Egypt in 2015.

El Molla noted that the details about the amount of the reserve in the borehole will be announced in the coming days.

It is estimated that there are 3.5 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves in the Nargis-1X.

Nargis is one of four offshore exploration blocks in which Chevron holds operating interests in Egypt along with Tharwa Petroleum Co.