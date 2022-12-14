Over 180 Ukrainian athletes died during Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky

More than 180 Ukrainian athletes have died as a result of the ongoing war with Russia since it began in February, the country's president said on Wednesday.

"Since February, 184 Ukrainian athletes have died as a result of Russia's actions, and Russia itself uses sports for propaganda purposes," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Telegram.

Touching on his phone call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, Zelensky said he "called on the IOC to contribute to the restoration of the sports infrastructure of Ukraine destroyed by Russia."

"A fair response for a terrorist state can only be complete isolation in the international arena, in particular, this applies to international sports events," he stressed.