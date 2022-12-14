EU Commission disburses further €500m in financial aid to Ukraine

The European Commission disbursed another €500 million ($532 million) to Ukraine on Wednesday as part of a multi-billion package of aid loans.



The latest payment brings the total amount of loans made available to Ukraine by the EU since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February to €7.2 billion.



The loans are intended to help war-torn Ukraine with public expenses like paying pensions and running hospitals.



Since February, the EU has assisted Ukraine with financial, budgetary and humanitarian aid worth €19.7 billion, the commission said.



For 2023, the commission plans to support Ukraine with €18 billion.



