US military kills two Daesh fighters in airstrike on Syria

The US military said on Sunday that it had killed two high-ranking fighters with the Daesh terrorist militia during an airstrike in eastern Syria.



US Central Command in Tampa said the fighters had included Anas, a Daesh/IS provincial official who was involved in the group's "deadly plotting and facilitation operations" in eastern Syria.



"Extensive planning went into this unilateral operation to ensure its success," it said. "Initial assessments indicate no civilians were killed or injured."



The US military is normally only deployed in Syria in areas controlled by the Kurdish YPG militia and its allies. US forces are supporting their fight against IS in those areas.