Zelensky says Russia has wrought 'hell' on Ukraine

The Russian army has brought "hell under the Russian flag" to Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Especially in the front line areas of the Donbass in eastern Ukraine, the situation is "very difficult," Zelensky said in his daily video address, listing the hotspots of Bakhmut, Soledar and Kreminna. In these areas, there has been "no living space that has not been damaged by shells for a long time."



In addition, the town of Bakhmut had been destroyed by the occupiers. "Another Donbass town that the Russian army turned into a burnt ruin," Zelensky said. Earlier, his advisor Mykhailo Podolyak had described the situation around Bakhmut as "hell on Earth."



Away from the front lines, Ukraine continues to work on one day holding Russia legally accountable for the invasion and its consequences. "We feel supported by states as well as international organizations and human rights institutions," Zelensky said. In efforts to set up a special tribunal modelled on the Nuremberg Tribunal, he said, Britain has offered leadership.

