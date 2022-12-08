Poland planning to enlist 200,000 for military training in 2023

According to a draft regulation presented by the Polish Ministry of Defense, up to 200,000 people may be called up for military training next year.

This will include territorial defense service members, voluntary military service members, and active reservists.

The ministry is also planning to add 17,128 new professional soldiers in the coming year.

The draft regulation presented by the Ministry of Defense states that the proposed figures are a maximum limit that cannot be exceeded, and do not guarantee that the proposed plans will be carried out.

Poland ended its national service program in 2009 and transitioned to a professional military, but after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country reinstated non-professional military service for volunteers. In 2017, Poland established the territorial defense force.