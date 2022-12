Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will pay a working visit to Türkiye on Friday, according to an official statement.

During the talks in Istanbul, Radev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will discuss various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, and steps to enhance bilateral cooperation, the statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Thursday.

The leaders will also exchange views also on current regional and global developments.