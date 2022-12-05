Top Romanian diplomat to visit Türkiye on Tuesday

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu speaks with journalists as he arrives for the meeting of the NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest, Romania, on November 30, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will pay a visit to Türkiye on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Aurescu and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, which are at strategic partnership level, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers will also exchange views on Türkiye's EU accession process, current regional and international issues.

Based on mutual commitment to enhance bilateral relations in every field, the level of Türkiye-Romania relations were raised to strategic partnership in 2011.