News World Kremlin to Biden: Russian withdrawal from Ukraine not an option

Kremlin to Biden: Russian withdrawal from Ukraine not an option

DPA WORLD Published December 02,2022 Subscribe

The Kremlin has ruled out withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine in response to calls by US President Joe Biden to end the invasion.



"Of course the special military operation will continue," Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, according to state news agency Interfax, using the Kremlin's term for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



"But at the same time, President [Vladimir] Putin was, is and remains open to contacts, to negotiations," Peskov said.



Biden had previously stated that he would only be open to talks with Putin if Russia were ready to end the war against Ukraine.









