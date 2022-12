News World Germany to deliver hundreds of power generators to Ukraine

DPA WORLD Published December 02,2022

People sit in a pub lit with candles during a power outage after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile attacks, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine November 24, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Germany is delivering several hundred power generators to Ukraine after the country's energy infrastructure faced massive damage after shelling by Russian forces in recent weeks.



Germany's Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) has delivered almost 150 devices so far, with 320 more generators currently being prepared for transport, the THW announced on Friday.



Russia's attacks on Ukraine have recently focused on electricity and thermal power plants, among other things. In freezing temperatures, many Ukrainian households are temporarily or even completely without heating, electricity and water.



Some of the brand-new equipment was sent directly to Ukrenergo, the largest Ukrainian energy provider, to stabilize the energy supply, THW announced. Ukrenergo was thus able to ensure a provisional power supply for important facilities.



Further generators are set to be transported to Odessa, Mykolaiv and the Kherson region. Some of the equipment is suitable for mounting on car trailers so that it can be used very flexibly.



THW is the federal government's voluntary civil protection and disaster management organization. According to its own information, it has more than 80,000 volunteers in its ranks.